Russia's Uralkali says China's CIC buys 12.5 pct stake

BRIEF-Hawk Ridge Capital Management reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Apptio
* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russian potash miner Uralkali said on Tuesday that a unit of Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) had acquired a 12.5-percent stake in the firm through the conversion of bonds into ordinary shares.
The exchangeable bonds were issued by an entity, called Wadge Holdings Limited, that owned the stake. Wadge itself is owned by Uralkali's main shareholders led by tycoon Suleiman Kerimov.
Kerimov's foundation continues to own 21.75 percent of Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer. His partners Filaret Galtchev and Anatoly Skurov own 7 percent and 4.8 percent respectively.
The remaining 53.95 percent is in free float.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has flown its inaugural Guangzhou to Mexico City flight, via Vancouver, the first route operated by a domestic Chinese carrier to the Latin American nation, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.