Uralkali says too early to comment on alliance with Belarus

* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner by output, said on Thursday it is too early to comment on a potential re-creation of its trading joint venture with Belarus, which it quit in July.
"Uralkali is potentially open to consider all the possible potential partnerships which would be beneficial for our shareholders," its chief financial officer Viktor Belyakov said.
"As to BPC (Belarussian Potash Company) and Russia in particular, it is too early to comment on any potential partnership and its form," Belyakov said during a conference call.
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.
NEW YORK, April 14 United Airlines found itself on the defensive again on Friday after a passenger complained that a scorpion stung him during a flight from Texas, capping off a bruising week for the public image of the one of the world's largest carriers.