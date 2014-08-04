Russia's Uralkali signs $250 million credit line with Promsvyazbank

MOSCOW Aug 4 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, has signed an agreement with Promsvyazbank to open a $250 million credit line with a 10-year payback period, the company said on Monday.

The proceeds will be used to refinance Uralkali's current liabilities and to finance existing investments, it added. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)