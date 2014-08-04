Russia's Uralkali signs $250 million credit line with Promsvyazbank

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
MOSCOW Aug 4 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, has signed an agreement with Promsvyazbank to open a $250 million credit line with a 10-year payback period, the company said on Monday.
The proceeds will be used to refinance Uralkali's current liabilities and to finance existing investments, it added. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.