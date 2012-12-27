UPDATE 3-Russia's Putin signals he will sign U.S. adoption ban

* Putin in strongest signal yet he will ban U.S. adoptions
* Also promises to improve conditions for Russian orphans
* Appeals to patriotic sentiment and tradition
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Dec 27 President Vladimir Putin
signalled on Thursday he would sign into law a bill barring
Americans from adopting Russian children and sought to forestall
criticism of the move by promising measures to better care for
his country's orphans.
In televised comments, Putin tried to appeal to people's
patriotism by suggesting that strong and responsible countries
should take care of their own and lent his support to a bill
that has further strained U.S.-Russia relations.
"There are probably many places in the world where living
standards are higher than ours. So what, are we going to send
all our children there? Maybe we should move there ourselves?"
he said, with sarcasm.
Parliament gave its final approval on Wednesday to the bill,
which would also introduce other measures in retaliation for new
U.S. legislation which is designed to punish Russians accused of
human rights violations.
For it to become law Putin needs to sign it.
"So far I see no reason not to sign it, although I have to
review the final text and weigh everything," Putin said at a
meeting of federal and regional officials that was shown live on
the state's 24-hour news channel.
"I intend to sign not only the law ... but also a
presidential decree that will modify the support mechanisms for
orphaned children ... especially those who are in a difficult
situation, by that I mean in poor health," Putin said.
Critics of the bill say the Russian authorities are playing
political games with the lives of children, while the U.S. State
Department repeated its "deep concern" over the measure.
"Since 1992 American families have welcomed more than 60,000
Russian children into their homes, and it is misguided to link
the fate of children to unrelated political considerations,"
State Department spokesman Patrick Ventrell said in a statement.
Ventrell added that the United States was troubled by
provisions in the bill that would restrict the ability of
Russian civil society organizations to work with U.S. partners.
Children in Russia's crowded and troubled orphanage system -
particularly those with serious illnesses or disabilities - will
have less of a chance of finding homes, and of even surviving,
if it becomes law, child rights advocates say.
They point to people like Jessica Long, who was given up
shortly after birth by her parents in Siberia but was raised by
adoptive parents in the United States and became a Paralympic
swimming champion.
However, the Russian authorities point to the deaths of 19
Russian-born children adopted by American parents in the past
decade, and lawmakers named the bill after a boy who died of
heat stroke in Virginia after his adoptive father left him
locked in a car for hours.
Putin reiterated Russian complaints that U.S. courts have
been too lenient on parents in such cases, saying Russia has
inadequate access to Russian-born children in the United States
despite a bilateral agreement that entered into force on Nov. 1.
NATIONAL IDENTITY
But Putin, who began a new six-year term in May and has
searched for ways to unite the country during 13 years in power,
suggested there were deeper motives for such a ban.
"For centuries, neither spiritual nor state leaders sent
anyone abroad," he said, indicating he was not speaking
specifically about Russia but about many societies.
"They always fight for their national identities - they
gather themselves together in a fist, they fight for their
language, culture," he said.
The bid to ban American adoptions plays on sensitivity in
Russia about adoptions by foreigners, which skyrocketed as the
social safety net unravelled with the 1991 Soviet collapse.
Families from the United States adopt more Russian children
than those of any other country.
Putin had earlier described the Russian bill as an emotional
but appropriate response to the Magnitsky Act, legislation
signed by President Barack Obama this month as part of a law
granting Russia "permanent normal trade relations" (PNTR)
status.
The U.S. law imposes visa bans and asset freezes on Russians
accused of human rights violations, including those linked to
the death in a Moscow jail of Sergei Magnitsky, an anti-graft
lawyer, in 2009.
The Russian bill would impose similar measures against
Americans accused of violating the rights of Russian abroad and
outlaw some U.S.-funded non-governmental groups.