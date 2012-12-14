U.S. pro-democracy groups pulling out of Russia

* Republican Institute says told to leave Russia
* Democratic Institute moves some staff to Lithuania
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 After Russia recently ousted
the U.S. government's aid agency from Moscow, some American
pro-democracy groups are feeling pressured to leave, reducing
Russian exposure to programs long viewed with suspicion by the
Kremlin.
The International Republican Institute said the Russian
government told it to leave Russia, while the National
Democratic Institute said it has moved some of its staff from
Russia to Lithuania while it considers its options.
Both U.S.-based groups have promoted democracy and human
rights around the world since they were established in the
1980s, conducting activities such as monitoring elections and
helping to develop political parties.
They have worked in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet
Union in the 1990s, but the Kremlin sees some of their efforts
as foreign meddling. Russian President Vladimir Putin has
accused the United States of "political engineering" around the
world.
Loosely affiliated with the U.S. political parties, both the
IRI and NDI receive some funding from the U.S. Agency for
International Development, which the Kremlin forced to cease
operations in Russia on Oct. 1.
"We are closing our office, but we are not ending our
program," Lisa Gates, an IRI spokeswoman, said this week.
"Russian officials informed IRI that since our program was
funded by U.S. AID, it had to leave the country like U.S. AID
did," Gates said.
She said the IRI will continue to work in Russia, "but at
this point we're not sure from which location." The IRI already
runs some programs from different countries; for example, its
Belarus program is run from Lithuania.
The National Democratic Institute said in a statement that
"in light of the recent departure of U.S. AID and other
developments in Russia, NDI is currently assessing ways it can
most effectively continue to fulfill its mission."
"Some of our (Russia) staff is in Lithuania temporarily as
we sort out our options," said Kathy Gest, a spokeswoman for
NDI.
A third Washington-based group, IREX, which has run civil
society programs in Russia that were funded by U.S. AID, said on
its website that its Russia project was now closed, but did not
give the date of closure. A spokesperson did not return calls
requesting comment.
It was unclear what other U.S.-funded non-governmental
organizations may still be operating in Russia.
TARGETS OF KREMLIN IRE
U.S. AID had a 2012 budget in Russia of almost $50 million,
more than half of which was spent on human rights and democracy
work. Some of this also went to Russian organizations.
The IRI and NDI have long been the targets of Kremlin ire.
When the current U.S. ambassador, Michael McFaul, took his new
job in Russia earlier this year, Russian state television
charged he had a mission to stir up revolution, citing his work
for the NDI back in 1992.
Putin took office in May for a third presidential term after
winning nearly two thirds of the vote in an election
international monitors say was skewed in his favor. The Kremlin
has accused the United States of encouraging the opposition in
Russia, including protests before his re-election.
Recently Putin has pushed through new laws to raise fines
for protesters, stiffen punishments for defamation and put new
controls on foreign-funded non-governmental organizations,
requiring many to register as "foreign agents."
But the decision to get rid of U.S. AID was part of Putin's
efforts to eliminate "unequal" arrangements that were set up
after the Soviet collapse in the 1990s, in which the United
States was providing aid to Russia, said Dmitri Trenin, director
of the Carnegie Moscow Center.
The U.S. assistance "made a lot of sense in those days but
looks unequal 20 years later," Trenin said. "U.S. AID was also
doing many other things that had nothing to do with politics,
and unfortunately these things will be discontinued," he added.
A U.S. AID fact sheet noted that the agency's programs had
assisted with public health and fighting diseases such as
tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS in Russia, as well as promoting an
"open and innovative society."
As for the Carnegie Moscow Center, which is part of the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, its funding comes
from private U.S. sources, not the U.S. government, Trenin said.
He said the Carnegie Moscow Center had not been pressured to
leave, despite its work including a recent report that said
Putin's government had lost legitimacy in parts of Russian
society and resorted to "targeted repression" of its critics.