Putin criticises U.S. bill to punish Russian rights abusers

MOSCOW Dec 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday criticised U.S. legislation designed to punish Russian violators of human rights, calling it a "purely political, unfriendly act."

Putin spoke one week after the U.S. Senate approved a bill that would require the United States to deny visas and freeze the assets of people involved in the abuse and death of Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian anti-corruption lawyer who died in a Moscow jail in 2009, and other alleged rights violators.

