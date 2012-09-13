UPDATE 1-Putin condemns killing of US envoy in Libya, warns of chaos

* Putin says deadly attack on diplomats a tragedy
* Suggests Western support for rebels was leading to chaos
* Warns against offending the faithful
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin
on Thursday condemned the attack that killed the U.S. ambassador
to Libya, calling it a tragedy, and made clear he believed
Western support for rebels in Arab countries was leading to
chaos.
Putin, who has sharply criticised the United States and NATO
for helping Libyan rebels drive Muammar Gaddafi from power and
has warned of further bloodshed, said the attack underscored the
need for closer cooperation against extremism.
Libyan Islamists staged military-style assaults at the U.S.
consulate in Benghazi, killing the U.S. ambassador and three
other diplomats on Tuesday. Demonstrators attacked the U.S.
embassies in Yemen and Egypt on Thursday.
"There can be only one reaction: we condemn this crime and
express sympathy to the families of the dead," Putin said of the
Libya attack.
"I very much hope this tragedy will push all of us together
to intensify the joint - and I want to emphasise, joint -
struggle against extremism and terrorist threats," he told
reporters in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.
He said governments that had come to power in the upheaval
of the Arab Spring "should also not forget about their own
responsibility for what happens on their territory".
But Putin also said that "we have had many conflicting views
with our American partners on how to resolve problems in hot
spots in recent years", adding that Russia believed "they must
be resolved through difficult but peaceful negotiations".
"We do not support any armed groups that try to solve
internal political problems with weapons," Putin said, adding
that doing so risked leading to a "dead end".
"PLUNGE INTO CHAOS"
"We do not know the ultimate aims of these 'freedom
fighters'. We fear that the region may plunge into chaos, and
that is actually happening."
Russia accused NATO of overstepping the bounds of a U.N.
Security Council mandate for military involvement and using it
to help rebels overthrow Gaddafi last year. Putin at the time
likened the U.N. resolution to "medieval calls for Crusades".
Russia has accused Western nations of encouraging Syrian
rebels including armed extremists, and has blocked U.S. and
European efforts to put pressure on Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad during 17 months of bloodshed.
The attacks on the U.S. embassies in Yemen and Egypt on
Thursday were in protest at a film which demonstrators consider
blasphemous to Islam. American warships headed to Libya after
the related violence that killed the U.S. ambassador there.
"We must all treat religious feelings with special attention
and great care," Putin said.
Western governments have criticised as excessive the
two-year jail sentences handed to three women from punk band
Pussy Riot for a profanity-laced "punk prayer" in a Moscow
church in which they urged the Virgin Mary to rid Russia of
Putin.
"If a state does not react swiftly and firmly to
provocations aimed against people's religious feelings, the
angered, offended and humiliated people themselves will start to
defend their own interests," Putin said.
"Sometimes this takes completely unacceptable forms and they
use unacceptable methods," he said.