Russian minister says discussed U.S. banks participation in Russian privatisation

MOSCOW, March 28 Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday he had discussed possible participation of U.S. banks in Russia's privatisation with the U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Tefft.

Little-known energy firm Tatneftegaz has offered to lease the entire state-owned stake (75.08 percent plus one share) in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft for 10 years, the Vedomosti daily reported on Monday, citing a letter to President Vladimir Putin.

Ulyukayev confirmed the request from Tatneftegaz, but did not give further detail. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)

