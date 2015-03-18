U.S. Senator McCain raps Air Force over Russian rocket engines

WASHINGTON, March 18 Senator John McCain on
Wednesday criticized the U.S. Air Force's "troubling lack of
urgency" in ending dependence on Russian rocket engines for
space launches, saying there was still no strategy to replace
them a year after Moscow seized the Crimea.
"Continued reliance on Russian rocket engines is
unacceptable and it's time the Air Force conduct itself
accordingly," McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services
Committee, told a hearing with senior Air Force officials.
McCain said Congress had given the Air Force $220 million
this fiscal year and set a deadline of 2019 for replacing the
engine.
Congress is pushing for development of a U.S. engine amid
rising tensions between the United States and Russia over
Moscow's annexation last year of the Crimea region of Ukraine.
"Instead of giving the effort the level of attention needed,
the Air Force has wasted a year doing very little to end our
reliance on Russian rocket engines," McCain said.
"If the Air Force is unwilling to do what is necessary to
meet the 2019 deadline, they are going to have to figure out how
to meet our space launch needs without the RD-180 (Russian
engine)," he said.
McCain made his remarks a day after Air Force officials told
lawmakers they planned to release a draft request for proposals
next month and could award initial study contracts by the end of
the 2015 fiscal year on Sept. 30.
The officials said the Air Force planned to focus the
competition on launch services rather than development of a new
American engine, since any engine must be closely integrated
with the rocket it fuels.
The Russian-built RD-180 engine now powers the Atlas 5, one
of two rockets used by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture
of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, which
launches most big U.S. military and intelligence satellites.
Privately held Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX,
expects to be certified by June to compete for some of those
launches, but it may be years before its Falcon Heavy rocket is
certified to launch the heaviest intelligence satellites.
(Reporting by David Alexander and Andrea Shalal; Editing by
Grant McCool)