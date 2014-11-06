U.S. money-laundering probe draws in Putin's inner circle -WSJ

Nov 5 U.S. prosecutors have launched a
money-laundering investigation into a member of Russian
President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
According to the report, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the
Eastern District of New York is probing whether billionaire
Russian gas trader and Putin associate Gennady Timchenko
transferred funds related to allegedly corrupt deals in Russia
through the U.S. financial system. The Justice Department is
aiding the investigation, it said.
The prosecutors are investigating transactions in which
Gunvor Group, a commodities firm founded by Timchenko, bought
oil from Russia's OAO Rosneft and sold it to third
parties, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1EjPUxe)
The report said that the transactions predate U.S. sanctions
against Russia introduced in March on Timchenko and others over
the Ukraine crisis. Timchenko is also co-owner of Russia's No. 2
gas producer Novatek.
Transfers of funds related to the transactions could
constitute illegal money laundering if the funds were found to
have originated from illicit activity such as, for example,
irregular sales of state assets like oil, the newspaper said.
The newspaper cited one source as saying the probe is also
examining whether any of Putin's personal wealth is connected to
allegedly illicit funds.
The U.S. Treasury has said that Putin has investments in
Gunvor and may have access to Gunvor's funds. Both the company
and the Kremlin have strenuously denied those allegations.
Timchenko, Gunvor, the U.S. Attorney Office and the Justice
Department could not be reached out for comment outside the
regular U.S. working hours.
