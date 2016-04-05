CORRECTED-Russia's VEB sees no problems with liquidity by year-end

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
(Corrects to show Gorkov appointment was in February, not last month)
MOSCOW, April 5 Russian state development bank VEB sees no problems with its liquidity until the end of the year and expects no additional support from the finance ministry, its chairman Sergei Gorkov told reporters on Tuesday.
Gorkov replaced Vladimir Dmitriev as VEB's chairman in February after the bank amassed bad loans and was at risk of missing external debt repayments. Gorkov was previously in charge of Sberbank's foreign assets.
Gorkov, whose task is to clean up VEB, said that up to 50 percent of its assets were "not profitable enough", adding that the Sochi Winter Olympic projects had amounted to around 10 percent of VEB's loan portfolio and they "by far are not the worst". (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.