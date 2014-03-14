版本:
2014年 3月 14日

Russian bank VEB needs to be recapitalised says PM- report

MOSCOW, March 14 Russian state-owned development bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, needs to be recapitalised in order to fund housebuilding projects, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said, according to RIA news agency.

"We have to decide about capitalisation, the question only is in which form and how," RIA quoted Medvedev saying.
