TASHKENT, June 23 Russia's troubled state development bank VEB may need 260 billion roubles ($4.06 billion) from the state budget in 2017 to repay foreign debts, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukaev told journalists on Thursday.

Ulyukaev said the state money would not solve the bank's problems with capital. He also said he did not rule out VEB selling Gazprom's ADRs back to the Russian gas producer. ($1 = 64.0524 roubles) (reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Jack Stubbs)