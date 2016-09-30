Russia's Vekselberg to close deal on buying Onexim's stake in Rusal within month

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 30 Russian billionaire tycoon Viktor Vekselberg said on Friday that he plans to close within a month a deal on buying the stake held by fellow oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim group in major aluminum producer Rusal.
A representative of Onexim declined to comment. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.