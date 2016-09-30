版本:
2016年 9月 30日

Russia's Vekselberg to close deal on buying Onexim's stake in Rusal within month

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 30 Russian billionaire tycoon Viktor Vekselberg said on Friday that he plans to close within a month a deal on buying the stake held by fellow oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim group in major aluminum producer Rusal.

A representative of Onexim declined to comment. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

