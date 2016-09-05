Russian law enforcement conduct searches of Vekselberg-owned business - sources

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian law enforcement forces are conducting searches of a business belonging to Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg in Moscow, two sources close to the businessman told Reuters on Monday.
Andrey Shtorkh, a spokesman for Renova group, which manages Vekselberg's assets, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency that the searches were related to Renova subsidiary T Plus and its operations in Russia's Komi region. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christian Lowe)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.