版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 19日 星期三 01:39 BJT

Russia says in talks with Venezuela over countering oil price falls

MOSCOW Nov 18 Russia and Venezuela discussed joint action to combat falling oil prices, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday after holding talks with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Rafael Ramírez the day before.

Asked if the two discussed joint moves to counteract the oil price falls, Novak told reporters: "Yes, there is such an initiative. We discussed this theme and now we are working out those proposals on our side."

Novak said his next meeting with Venezuelan officials will take place on Nov.25 and expected a more detailed discussion on the matter then. He refused to give any more detail.

Previous overtures between OPEC and Russia have not produced results. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by William Hardy)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐