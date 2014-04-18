Russia's Vimpelcom solves Algeria dispute with $2.6 bln deal

BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
MOSCOW, April 18 Russian telecoms operator Vimpelcom said on Friday it had resolved an ongoing shareholder battle in Algeria with the sale of a 51 percent stake in Orascom Telecom Algeria to the Algerian National Investment Fund for $2.6 billion.
The sale by its 51.9 percent-owned unit Global Telecom Holding will reap $4 billion including dividends to the GTH holding company. However, both Vimpelcom and GTH will take a one-off charge of $2 billion related to the settlement of a dispute with Algeria.
GTH will continue to have operational control over Orascom Telecom Algeria, also known as Djezzy. Vimpelcom took over Djezzy as part of a $6 billion deal agreed in 2010 to buy assets from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris to help Vimpelcom diversify outside Russia.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Megan Davies; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)
