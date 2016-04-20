版本:
2016年 4月 20日

Vimpelcom plans to issue eurobonds worth up to $1.2 bln, source says

MOSCOW, April 20 Amsterdam-based mobile phone operator Vimpelcom plans to issue two tranches of 4-year and 7-year eurobonds worth up to $1.2 billion, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova,; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Larry King)

