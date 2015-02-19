版本:
Visa agrees to process Russian card transactions on local system

MOSCOW Feb 19 International credit and debit card company Visa Inc has agreed to transfer processing of transactions made on its cards in Russia to a local payment system, Russia's central bank and the company said on Thursday.

Visa's rival Mastercard recently reached a similar agreement.

Russian authorities obliged foreign card companies to move processing of their transactions within the country or pay a hefty security deposit, after Visa and Mastercard stopped providing services for some Russian banks that were sanctioned over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
