VKontakte investors clash over CEO candidates

MOSCOW, June 19 Shareholders in Russia's top
social network VKontakte (VK) have clashed over who should
replace former CEO Pavel Durov, deepening a more than year-long
dispute that threatens to destabilise Russia's answer to
Facebook.
Since April last year VK has been the focus of an ownership
battle between Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov's Mail.Ru
Group, which owns 52 percent, and investment fund
United Capital Partners (UCP), which bought a 48 percent stake
that month.
The dispute over influence and strategy between both sides
has resulted in mutual lawsuits and the departure of VKontakte
founding CEO Pavel Durov, who said he had been fired because
VKontakte was under "full control" of allies of the Kremlin,
which has tightened its grip on media since President Vladimir
Putin rose to power in 1999.
VKontakte is Russia's biggest social networking site and
also Europe's largest home-grown social network with 240 million
registered users. It has been used widely as a platform by
opposition groups against Putin and the arrival of UCP as a
shareholder provoked fears of an imminent crackdown.
Ilya Sherbovich, a partner at UCP, used to have a seat on
the board of state oil firm Rosneft, which is run by
Putin's close ally Igor Sechin.
At a meeting this week, the VKontakte board failed to elect
a new chief executive to replace Durov because UCP rejected the
candidate brought forward by Mail.Ru - VKontakte Deputy CEO
Boris Dobrodeev.
UCP said it would only agree to the appointment of Dobrodeev
if, among other conditions, Mail.Ru dropped its lawsuit
challenging UCP's acquisition of its VK stake, and if Mail.Ru
backed UCP's claims that Durov had violated fiduciary duties
while working on instant messaging application Telegram, which
it believed should be appropriated by VKontakte.
Alternatively, UCP said, it had identified other candidates
and was prepared to put those names forward for consideration by
a recruiting firm it also proposed to hire.
Mail.Ru said UCP's conditions for hiring Dobrodeev were
unacceptable and added that hiring a recruiting firm did not
guarantee the election of a suitable candidate.
"The social network has for more than two months been
working de-facto without the general director which may have
negative legal consequences for the company and eventually
critically affect its business," Mail.Ru said.
