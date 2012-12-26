Russia to hike minimum vodka prices by a third

MOSCOW Dec 26 Russia will further raise minimum vodka prices from next year as part of efforts to combat counterfeit spirits and curb alcoholism in the 143-million-strong country.

The price of the cheapest half-liter bottle of vodka will be set at a new minimum of 170 roubles ($5.56), according to a regulatory decree published on Wednesday, up from the current 125 roubles.

Retail prices for spirits such as brandy will also rise.

The regulations are aimed at putting out of business makers of counterfeit alcohol but will also affect listed companies such as Synergy and CEDC.