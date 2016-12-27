Volkswagen recalls 4,481 cars in Russia - standards watchdog

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
MOSCOW Dec 27 Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by Volkswagen of 4,481 Caddy, Golf and Jetta cars which had a possible fault.
The recall affected cars sold between 2013 and 2016, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by)
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.