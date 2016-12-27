版本:
Volkswagen recalls 4,481 cars in Russia - standards watchdog

MOSCOW Dec 27 Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by Volkswagen of 4,481 Caddy, Golf and Jetta cars which had a possible fault.

The recall affected cars sold between 2013 and 2016, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by)
