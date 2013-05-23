Russia's Vozrozhdenie Q1 net profit down 36.7 pct y/y

MOSCOW May 23 Vozrozhdenie, a
mid-sized listed Russian bank, posted on Thursday a 36.7-percent
decline in net profit for the first quarter of the year due to a
rise in provisioning on bad loans.
Vozrozhdenie, one of a handful of listed Russian banks that
are not owned by the state, said its net profit came to 333
million roubles ($10.6 million) for the first three months,
compared to 526 million roubles a year earlier.
The bank was able to increase lending to its core clients -
small and medium-sized enterprises - with the bank's loan book
growing by 5 percent, year-on-year.
But non-performing loans increased to 10.3 percent at the
end of the first-quarter, from 9 percent at end-2012, the bank
said in a statement.
"If the prevailing macro-economic conditions continue in the
second half of the year, we can expect the credit quality of
individual borrowers to worsen," the bank's Deputy Chairman
Tatiana Gavrilkina was cited as saying in the statement.
"Therefore, applying a conservative approach to the
assessment of the credit risk, we have decided to increase
allocations to provisions on bad loans."
The bank's overall assets grew by 15 percent, year-on-year,
but were nearly flat from the beginning of the year, the bank
said in a statement.