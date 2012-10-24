VTB says approves asset disposal programme

MOSCOW Oct 24 The supervisory board of Russia's VTB Bank has approved a state-backed programme aimed at disposing of some of the bank's assets in sectors with high levels of competition, the bank said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.

The programme follows a directive from Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2015, VTB said. The programme involves a number of companies in which VTB holds minority stakes.

"I am confident this programme will enhance the competitive environment and serve to promote the growth of the Russian economy," VTB's President Andrei Kostin said in the statement.