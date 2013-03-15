UPDATE 1-Russia plans additional VTB Bank share placement

* Placement could raise 100 bln roubles - Deputy PM

* Move would dilute state's stake by up to 25 pct

* Continues to seek investor for direct stake sale

ST.PETERSBURG/MOSCOW, Russia, March 15 An additional share placement by Russia's VTB Bank could take place within months and raise about 100 billion roubles ($3.25 billion), Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Friday.

The long-planned move, part of a privatisation drive by Russia, could reduce the state's 75.5 percent holding in the country's second-largest bank by up to 25 percent.

The primary goal of offering of new shares is to bolster VTB's stretched capital adequacy. The new shares would also dilute the government's stake.

"We will do (the additional share placement) when we have a full pocket of investors," Shuvalov told reporters in St. Petersburg. "We think it would be around 100 billion roubles. We don't want to it in parts. In principle we can do it by autumn."

The offering has struggled to attract interest so far. Russia has been in talks with Qatar and other sovereign wealth funds about a direct sale of stock.

Asked whether talks with Qatar had failed, Shuvalov said: "We work with all potential investors who show interest in the bank."

Earlier on Friday, VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told a banking forum in Moscow that the placement will take place on the Moscow stock exchange.

"Bank VTB ... plans a wide-scale placement worth tens of billions of roubles," Kostin said.

"I think that our example will help other companies from Russia and (Commonwealth of Independent States) place here (in Moscow)."

VTB is a tough sell for investors, with its shares still down by more than 60 percent since it first listed shares on the stock market in May 2007 and off by 43 percent since a 2011 offering in which buyout firm TPG Capital and Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp invested.