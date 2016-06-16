UPDATE 2-Western investor interest in Russia stirring, says VTB CEO

* VTB CEO sees signs Western investors keen to return
* Says hearing EU may lift sanctions next year
* Says sees lending improving in H2
* Says current capital enough for 2-3 years
By Katya Golubkova and Christian Lowe
MOSCOW, June 16 Western investors are once again
taking an interest in Russia after a long hiatus over the
Ukraine crisis, VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told Reuters,
saying he expected investment to come back strongly once
sanctions were lifted.
Kostin knows first-hand what a chilling effect Russia's
falling out with the West has had on business. VTB, Russia's
second-biggest bank by assets, is under Western sanctions over
Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, prohibiting U.S. and
European investors from helping it raise any new capital.
The sanctions also complicate the Russian state's desire to
divest itself of a 10.9 percent stake in VTB, though Kostin said
he thought the shares might interest long-term investors with
the patience to wait for sanctions to be rescinded.
"There are positive political signals about foreign
investment," Kostin said in an interview.
"(Foreign business) wants to invest. We see the desire of
financial institutions to cooperate with us. Business is always
more pragmatic (than politicians) and has its own interests."
He said he interpreted the fact that European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker and Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi were attending a showcase economic forum in St Petersburg
this week as a good sign.
Kostin said he was hearing from European sources that the EU
might dilute or lift its sanctions on Russia next year, an event
he said would boost the country's struggling financial sector.
EU diplomats say the bloc is due to extend its economic
sanctions for six months next week, though this stance could be
softened later on. The United States shows no signs
of wanting to relax its own sanctions on Moscow.
CLOUD OVER PRIVATISATIONS
Sanctions make life harder for the Russian government, which
plans to launch a big privatisation drive later this year to try
to fill holes in the state budget and curb the deficit.
A sale of the VTB stake would not be covered by sanctions
because any proceeds would go to the state not the bank, but
Kostin said he still viewed any sell-off as "doubly hard."
"The question is not the price but rather making this deal
happen. But we are working for this deal to materialise. I
believe our shares may be of interest for long-term investors
... ready to wait for sanctions to be lifted."
He added that the deal might happen next year.
Sanctions have compounded an economic crisis fuelled by low
global oil prices and have hit the banking sector hard, cutting
off lenders' access to Western capital markets.
VTB loans to corporate borrowers tumbled by 11 percent in
the first quarter compared to the last quarter of 2015, although
Kostin said he thought lending might improve in the second half.
VTB had a Tier 1 capital adequacy level of 13.9 percent at
end-April due to weak lending, he added, enough for a couple of
years of operations.
"If it were possible to restore lending at around 10 percent
(per year), which is not too high a level for the Russian
economy at all, then we have enough capital for two to three
years.
"After that we would have to think anyway. During that
period of time, I think, we could tap the market (for new
capital)," he said.
(Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Catherine Evans)