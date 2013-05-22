Wealth funds, Chinese bank buy 55 pct of Russia VTB's new shares

MOSCOW May 22 The sovereign wealth funds of
Qatar, Norway and Azerbaijan and China's Construction Bank have
bought about 55 percent of the new shares issued by Russia's
second-largest lender VTB, the bank said on Wednesday.
VTB said it has completed its planned 102.5 billion roubles
($3.3 billion) offering of new shares at 4.1 kopecks each.
"The transaction allows us to meet our capital adequacy
targets, and also provides funding for the continued growth of
the business," the bank's chief executive officer Andrei Kostin
said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Kostin said the three sovereign wealth funds,
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ, Norges Bank Investment Management and Qatar
Holding, would invest about $500 million each.
The share issue will bolster VTB's Tier 1 capital ratio to
11.9 percent from 10.3 percent at Dec. 31, helping it meet loan
growth targets.
The new Tier 1 capital ratio - a measure of a bank's ability
to absorb losses - will be higher than Russia's biggest lender
Sberbank's 10.4 percent at Dec. 31.