Russia's VTB to place shares on Moscow Exchange in 2013

BRIEF-Tesla says while Model 3 will be its newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' - blog
* "While Model 3 will be our newest car, it isn’t 'version 3' or the next generation Tesla" - blog
MOSCOW, March 15 Russia's second-largest bank by assets VTB plans to place shares on Moscow Exchange this year, the bank's chief executive said on Friday, firming up a timeline for the planned sale of new stock to bolster its capital strength.
"Bank VTB ... plans a wide-scale placement worth tens of billions of roubles on the Moscow Exchange," Andrei Kostin told a banking forum.
"I think that our example will help other companies from Russia and (Commonwealth of Independent States) place here (in Moscow)."
The long-planned offering of new shares by the state-controlled bank has struggled to attract interest so far, and talks with sovereign wealth funds have yet to deliver any firm commitments to back the deal.
TORONTO, April 6 The Toronto Stock Exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Thursday it has developed a blockchain-based prototype for electronic shareholder voting, the latest effort by an exchange operator to leverage the technology to try to solve an industry problem.
* On March 31, co's unit, others entered into formal amendment to amended and restated agreement of agreement dated November 17, 2014