Russia's VTB CEO says bank unlikely to list shares in China this year

BRIEF-Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
BEIJING Nov 10 VTB, Russia's second largest bank, may consider listing its shares in China but not this year, CEO Andrei Kostin said on Monday.
"We are looking at such a possibility but I think not this year," Kostin told Rossiya-25 state television when asked if the bank was considering floating shares on Chinese bourses.
Earlier on Monday, Kostin said VTB may consider delisting from the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
April 17 IRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba robotic vacuum, brought a string of lawsuits on Monday accusing rivals including The Hoover Co and Black & Decker Corp of using its patented technology without permission.
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017