版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 10日 星期一 17:56 BJT

Russia's VTB CEO says bank unlikely to list shares in China this year

BEIJING Nov 10 VTB, Russia's second largest bank, may consider listing its shares in China but not this year, CEO Andrei Kostin said on Monday.

"We are looking at such a possibility but I think not this year," Kostin told Rossiya-25 state television when asked if the bank was considering floating shares on Chinese bourses.

Earlier on Monday, Kostin said VTB may consider delisting from the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐