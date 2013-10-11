Russia's VTB says agreed to sell 50 pct of Tele2 Russia

MOSCOW Oct 11 Russia's VTB bank has
agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in mobile phone operator Tele2
Russia to a group of Russian investors, a senior executive of
VTB said on Friday.
The buyers include structures of Bank Rossiya and steelmaker
Severstal, Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president of
VTB's management board, told Reuters. He declined to disclose
the financial terms of the deal.
A week ago Bank Rossiya, which is part-owned and chaired by
Yuri Kovalchuk, an old acquaintance of President Vladimir Putin,
said that it was considering participating in a deal to acquire
part of Tele2 Russia, with VTB saying that a deal was possible
in the next two weeks.
Tele2 Russia, the country's fourth largest mobile phone
operator, was acquired by VTB for $3.66 billion in April, after
its former parent company, Sweden's Tele2, decided to
exit the Russian market.