Russia's Pacific Sakhalin island braces for blizzard

MOSCOW, March 31 Russia's Emergencies Ministry
said on Saturday it expected blizzards and high winds to batter
the northern parts of Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands on Sunday,
an area that is home to international oil and gas projects.
The ministry said that southern winds were expected to
strengthen to 35-37 metres per second with heavy snow forecast
in the Okhinsk and Nogliki regions of Sakhalin on Sunday, April
1.
Waves up to 9 metres high were likely in the southern part
of the Okhotsk Sea, it added.
"(An) urgent warning was sent to the administrations of the
said regions with recommendations on how to react," the ministry
said on its web site
Located off the east coast of Russia, the island of Sakhalin
is as a gateway for Russian oil and gas exports to the
Asia-Pacific region.
ExxonMobil and Russia's top crude producer Rosneft
have a production sharing agreement at the Sakhalin-1
project, while Shell and Gazprom are partners
at Sakhalin-2, Russia's sole liquefied natural gas plant.
Russia also exports its ESPO crude blend from the mainland
Pacific port of Kozmino.