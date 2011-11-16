UPDATE 3-Russia may contest EU energy rules in WTO - source

* Row brewing even before Russia admitted to WTO
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, Nov 16 Russia, on the brink of
joining the World Trade Organization, is considering challenging
EU energy rules that would limit gas export monopoly Gazprom's
control over its European pipeline assets, a
government source said on Wednesday.
WTO ministers are expected to invite Russia to join the
global trade rules body in December after 18 years of talks but,
even before receiving their assent, a first row looks to be
brewing.
Russia has expressed anger over European Union regulations,
known as the third energy package, that seek to liberalise the
European gas market by barring suppliers from controlling the
transport infrastructure used to deliver their gas.
"We believe that this package violates our bilateral
agreements with the EU," the official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, told Reuters. "We are now analysing whether WTO
instruments can be used to protect our interests."
"Politically for us the third energy package is a very
unpleasant issue," the source said.
Gazprom's dependence on Europe, which accounted for 52
percent of its gas revenues last year, explains Moscow's
sensitivity over regulatory shifts that, in its view, undermine
the case for costly investments to guarantee stable supply.
A senior executive said Moscow was counting on the support
of Germany for its push to exempt major pipelines, such as the
Nord Stream link just opened, bypassing the Ukrainian transit
route that ships four-fifths of Russia's gas exports to Europe.
"I think common sense will prevail," Alexander Medvedev,
head of Gazprom's export arm, told German and Austrian
newspapers in an interview published on Wednesday, calling for a
resolution of the dispute by October of next year.
"The Russian government has proposed removing the main
pipelines from the energy package. We have received no answer.
It is stupid to deny producers the opportunity to compete."
EU trade diplomats have said that the energy row
with Russia was not a matter that the WTO could adjudicate on
and would have to be resolved in bilateral talks.
Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger's spokeswoman
confirmed that position. "The third energy package is in line
with WTO rules," Marlene Holzer said.
ROBBERY
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, set to become Russia's next
president in 2012, has called the third energy package
"robbery". Putin discussed energy cooperation with German firms
in Moscow on Wednesday.
Although few details emerged from Putin's meeting
with executives from companies including E.On and
Wintershall, BASF's oil and gas production unit, the
former KGB agent once stationed in Dresden is counting on the
German government as a strategic to help lobby Russia's
interests in Europe.
Russian officials have launched a charm offensive
in the German press, seeking to position Gazprom as an ideal
partner to invest in power-sector projects after Berlin's
decision this year to phase out nuclear energy.
"It is necessary to broaden the horizons of our
energy partnership, especially taking into account our energy
sector modernisation plan and the decision taken by Germany to
gradually abandon nuclear energy," Putin told the meeting of
German companies.
Energy Minister Sergei Shmatko told the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily this week that Russia was prepared to
finance the construction of between 10 and 12 gigawatts of
generation capacity in Germany, or the equivalent of 10-15 power
plants.
But, for the cooperation to work, the governments of Russia
and Germany should reach an inter-governmental agreement on
energy cooperation to reinforce talks on power cooperation
between Gazprom and German utility RWE, Shmatko said.
DEPENDENCY
The European Union is Russia's largest trade partner and
Gazprom supplies around a quarter of all natural gas consumed in
Europe.
Brussels would prefer to reduce the EU's dependence on
Russian gas, and the Commission ordered raids on Gazprom units
in September to investigate suspected anti-competitive
practices.
Gazprom, bound to its European customers through long-term
contracts linked to oil prices, says massive transport
infrastructure investments make no economic sense if it can't
benefit from them as an energy supplier.
Russia this month launched the 7.3 billion euro ($10
billion) Nord Stream pipeline across the Baltic Sea which would
boost gas supplies to Europe and reduce the risk of supply
disruptions from disputes with transit countries.
Nord Stream's initial capacity is 27.5 billion cubic metres
(bcm) per year, which will double when a second line opens in
late 2012. Gazprom forecasts that its total exports to Europe
will rise by 8 percent next year to 164 bcm.
Addressing the Nord Stream opening ceremony on Nov. 8,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Oettinger to show
flexibility over Russia's objections to the energy package.
Gazprom, through Wingas, its venture with
Wintershall, has stakes in two pipelines -- OPAL and NEL -- that
will deliver gas from Nord Stream to Germany and Eastern Europe.
Some Russian energy analysts believe Russia could strike a
compromise with the EU which would ensure third parties had
adequate access to Gazprom-controlled pipeline infrastructure
without any change in control.
