UPDATE 1-Russia close to decision on WTO deal with Georgia

United States says talks going "quite well"
Georgia says Russia wants another day to consider deal
Swiss mediator has talks with Georgian president
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Oct 31 Russia has asked for another day
to consider a compromise deal with Georgia which would enable it
to join the World Trade Organization, 18 years after it
submitted its application, a senior Georgian official told
Reuters on Monday.
Swiss mediators have been trying to hammer out a deal
between the two neighbours, which fought a brief war in 2008,
that would remove the last barrier to Moscow's WTO membership.
Georgia, an ex-Soviet republic, has already accepted the
deal, and Russian acceptance would enable Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin to achieve his ambition of joining the 153-member
global trade body in time to run for president in March 2012.
Swiss Foreign Minister Micheline Calmy-Rey held more than
five hours of talks with Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili
in the Black Sea resort of Batumi on Monday after negotiations
with Kremlin chief Dmitry Medvedev outside Moscow on Sunday.
Swiss mediators phoned Moscow several times during the talks
with Saakashvili to clarify points of a deal under which Russia
would accept monitoring of trade in two Georgian breakaway
regions which it supports, a senior Georgian diplomat said.
"Russia requested some more time, until tomorrow, to provide
their final response to the mediators' proposal," Georgian
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergi Kapanadze told Reuters by
telephone.
"I can tell you that the text of the (Swiss) proposal
remains unchanged," he said, adding that Russia had raised
issues which could have changed the whole nature of the deal.
The United States said the Swiss-mediated talks were going
well and Washington was encouraged but the negotiations were not
over yet.
"Our understanding is that the talks are going quite well.
We are encouraged by the progress. They are not finished yet,
however," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told
reporters.
"The Georgians have accepted the Swiss proposal. The
Russians are studying it ... We remain hopeful that this will be
a good avenue for resolving the outstanding issues."
Russian WTO entry would further open up its economy, worth
about $1.9 trillion a year or 2.8 percent of the global economy,
to international competition, and supporters say WTO rules could
help increase investment in the world's biggest energy producer.
The final decision will lie with Putin, who has not yet
commented publicly on the Swiss proposals. Though generally
positive on Russian WTO entry, Putin derailed the slow accession
process in 2009 by forming a customs union with Kazakhstan and
Belarus.
Russia's economy could gain one percentage point of growth
per year for the next 15-20 years and the benchmark RTS stock
index could jump on accession, according to estimates
cited by Moscow-based investment bank, Renaissance Capital.
