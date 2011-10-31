Georgia says Russia asks for more time on WTO deal

TBILISI Oct 31 Russia has asked for another day
to consider a compromise deal with the former-Soviet republic of
Georgia on its entry to the World Trade Organization, a senior
Georgian official told Reuters on Monday.
Swiss mediators have been trying to hammer out a deal with
Russia and Georgia that will pave the way for Russia's tortuous
18-year old path to membership of the WTO.
Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili held five hours of
talks with Swiss mediators on Monday.
"Russia requested some more time until tomorrow to provide
their final response to the mediators' proposal," Georgian
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergi Kapanadze, told Reuters by
telephone.
"I can tell you that the text of the (Swiss) proposal
remains unchanged," he said, though he added that Russia had
raised issues which could have changed the whole nature of the
deal.
