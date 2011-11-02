Russia says reaches deal with Georgia on WTO entry

BRIEF-Meritage to buy 69 Wendy's restaurants across five states
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
MOSCOW Nov 2 Russia has reached agreement with Georgia on a bilateral deal paving the way for Russia's entry to the World Trade Organization after 18 years of talks, Russia's top negotiator said on Wednesday.
"We are happy that Georgia supported the draft agreement and that finally an agreement has been reached," Russia's WTO accession negotiator Maxim Medvedkov told Reuters.
Georgia said it had not yet been informed of Russia's decision. "They have not given a final yes or no yet," Sergi Kapanadze, deputy foreign minister, said by telephone. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski in Moscow and Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Tim Pearce)
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway drew sharp criticism and complaints on Thursday over the ethics of using her position to promote the clothing line of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, one day after Trump attacked a retailer for dropping it.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.