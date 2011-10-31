UPDATE 5-Russia expects WTO deal by mid-December

* Russia says it wants no radical changes on WTO entry deal
* Moscow says agreement possible by mid-December conference
* Swiss mediators hold talks in Georgia
* Diplomats say loophole could let Russia bypass Georgian
veto
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Oct 31 Russia wants minor changes to a
proposed deal with Georgia over its bid to join the World Trade
Organization but expects an agreement in time for its accession
to be approved in mid-December, a Kremlin aide said on Monday.
Swiss mediators were meeting officials on Monday in Georgia,
the only member of the 153-country bloc that is blocking Russian
entry, after talks in Moscow on Sunday on securing accession for
the biggest economy outside the group.
"There are no radical proposals ... Only minor changes to the
wording (of the compromise deal)," top Kremlin economic adviser
Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters in Moscow.
Russian entry after 18 years of negotiations would be the
biggest step in world trade liberalisation since China joined a
decade ago, and the United States and the European Union have
urged all sides to agree terms by the end of this year.
Entry will cement Russia's integration into the world economy
20 years after the Soviet Union fell, providing more global
access to the world's top energy producer and its $1.9 trillion
economy -- about 2.8 percent of the world economy.
"If the positions do not change dramatically, we have a big
chance of completing the process soon," said Dvorkovich, who is
also Russia's sherpa to the Group of Eight industrial nations
and the broader Group of Twenty powers.
U.S., EU ENCOURAGED, BUT TRADE ISSUES REMAIN
U.S. officials in Washington also voiced hope Russia and
Georgia could strike a deal removing one of the final hurdles to
Moscow joining the WTO.
"Our understanding is that the talks are going quite well. We
are encouraged by the progress. They are not finished yet,
however," said State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland.
"The Georgians have accepted the Swiss proposal. The Russians
are studying it ... We remain hopeful that this will be a good
avenue for resolving the outstanding issues."
Meanwhile, a U.S. administration official, speaking on
condition she not be identified, said both U.S. lawmakers and
the White House have a number of trade concerns in areas such as
intellectual property right, autos and agriculture that must be
resolved before Russia can join the WTO.
"We expect continued intensive meetings next week in Geneva,
and will continue to consult closely with Congress and
stakeholders. We remain confident of a conclusion of the process
in order to enable Russia to be formally invited to join the WTO
in December," the U.S. official said.
"We are very pleased that Russia and Georgia appear to be
close to an agreement and we encourage the parties to finalise
the deal," said EU trade spokesman John Clancy, adding the bloc
would like to see a decision on Russia's accession at the WTO
ministerial in December.
The Swiss mediators told President Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday
they were hopeful Russia's accession could be secured in
December. They then met for five hours on Monday with Georgian
President Mikheil Saakashvili.
Afterward, Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Kapanadze
told Reuters that Russia had "requested some more time until
tomorrow to provide their final response to the mediators'
proposal."
Moscow has been working to satisfy Georgia's demands so
Georgia consents to a WTO meeting next week that will formally
approve Russia's accession terms, keeping it on track for the
final assent of a conference of WTO trade ministers in December.
But trade diplomats say WTO Director General Pascal Lamy may
have opened a loophole that could allow Russia to reject
Georgia's demands and still get into the WTO, because he has
called the formal meeting already, without waiting for
confirmation from Moscow that Russia agrees to Georgia's terms.
So in theory Russia could now reject the deal with Georgia
and still turn up to the WTO meeting next week for approval. But
overriding Georgia's veto in that way would be hugely
controversial. In an untested area of the WTO rules, it might
also end up back-firing.
OVERCOMING ENMITY AFTER WAR
Georgia, a former Soviet republic to Russia's south, fought a
five-day war with Russia in 2008 and the two countries have not
restored diplomatic relations since then.
Tbilisi offered Moscow what it said was its final compromise
deal on Russia's WTO bid last week, covering trade with the two
Moscow-backed breakaway regions over which they went to war
three years ago.
Like all WTO members, Georgia can effectively veto another
country's accession. But Tbilisi also has something to gain from
Russian accession because it could boost its exports of mineral
water and wine, both of which were popular in Russia before
their relationship soured.
The World Bank estimates that accession -- which has long
been sought by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin -- could increase
Russian gross domestic product by 3.3 percent in the medium term
and by 11 percent over a longer period.
Advocates of membership say Russian consumers will benefit
and Russia will have to become more efficient, making good on
the government's mantra of diversification by putting the
oil-dominated, state-led economy on a diet of rule-based
openness.
Russian opponents of accession say a flood of imports will
stifle domestic producers, and Russia may be hit by demands that
it give up longstanding policies such as the gas export monopoly
enjoyed by Gazprom .
WTO membership could cause a 15-20 percent rise in the RTS
share index, Ovanes Oganisian of Renaissance Capital
investment bank wrote in a research note.
He predicted domestic gas producers such as Novatek
, Rosneft and Lukoil would benefit
most and saw gains in general for oil producers, metals and
mining firms, fertiliser makers and consumer goods producers.
Oganisian said banks and insurance companies could be hit if
restrictions on foreign banks are dropped.
