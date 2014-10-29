UPDATE 1-Russia's X5 Retail Group raises 2014 revenue forecast, beating crisis

(Adds details, background)
By Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar
MOSCOW Oct 29 Russian supermarket operator X5
Retail Group NV raised its revenue forecast to 17-19
percent this year after posting a 49 percent increase in
third-quarter net profit as it weathered a food import ban by
sticking with low prices.
Russia's second biggest food retailer had forecasted a 10-12
percent rise. It also increased its EBITDA margin forecast to
7.2-7.5 percent from 6.8-7.2 percent and cut capital spending to
34 billion roubles ($797 million) from 40 billion roubles.
X5 said its guidance revision was driven by the good
performance of its low-cost Pyaterochka stores, where customers
have flocked as the Russian economy weakens under the weight of
Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
The increase in forecasts and cut in capex comes as X5
posted a 49 percent rise in third quarter net profit, cementing
a trend set by low-cost rival Magnit, Russia's biggest
food retailer, which posted forecast-beating profits last week.
X5 added that its net retail sales in the first three months
and nine months of the year increased by 23.1 percent and 17.8
percent respectively, year-on-year, "due to an increase in the
number of customers and average ticket".
O'Key, Russia's fifth largest food retailer, said
on Tuesday shopping patterns changed in the third quarter with
consumers buying less per visit and shopping increasingly at
small stores at the expense of big box outlets.
Food in Russia is becoming more expensive for the country's
140 million people with inflation rising after Moscow imposed a
ban on many food imports from Western countries in retaliation
to EU and U.S. sanctions.
The Russian rouble is also sliding, hitting all-time lows in
almost every trading session.
The Economy Ministry has said that inflation may exceed 8
percent this year after central bank was earlier expecting it at
around 6 percent.
(1 US dollar = 42.6370 Russian rouble)
(Writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)