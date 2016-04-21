China's CNPC: Russia's Yamal LNG to get loans of around $10 billion

MOSCOW, April 21 Russia's Yamal LNG project,
which is expected to start producing liquefied natural gas next
year, will receive around $10 billion in loans from Chinese
banks in May, an official at China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC) said on Thursday.
"It has been almost decided, the talks with the banks are
underway," CNPC's First Vice President Wang Zhongcai told
reporters in Moscow.
Russia's Novatek holds 50.1 percent in Yamal LNG;
France's Total and CNPC control 20 percent each; and
China's Silk Road Fund bought a 9.9 percent stake for 1.09
billion euros ($1.2 billion) last month.
($1 = 0.8838 euros)
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)