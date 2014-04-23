Russia's Yamal LNG chooses gas carriers - report

BRIEF-Humana raises FY 2017 GAAP earnings outlook to at least $16.91/share
* Humana to host biennial investor meeting; pre-announces first quarter 2017 EPS and revenues and increases full-year 2017 EPS guidance
MOSCOW, April 23 The Yamal LNG project in Russia's Arctic has chosen Russian Sovkomflot, Japan's Mitsui OSK and Canada's Teekay LNG to build gas carriers worth $5 billion, a daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Vedomosti, citing a source close to Yamal LNG shareholders, said that the companies would build 16 LNG carriers and ship the supercooled gas.
A spokesman for Russia's Novatek, which holds 60 percent in the $27 billion project, declined to comment. France's Total and Chinese company CNPC have 20 percent each.
The project is slated to start producing gas in 2016 with a view to supplying 16.5 million tonnes of the tanker-shipped fuel in 2018.
Novatek plans to ship its gas to Asia mostly via the Northern Sea Route as it brings estimated transportation costs down by two-thirds compared to the route via Europe. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Lidia Kelly and Keiron Henderson)
April 24 The shareholder battle between specialty metals maker Arconic Inc and Elliott Management took another turn on Monday after the company said the hedge fund has twice turned down an offer to add two of Elliott's nominees to its board.
WASHINGTON, April 24 MetLife Inc is asking a U.S. court to put on pause a case over how the government deems certain companies "too big to fail," one of the most significant reforms to come out of the financial crisis, while President Donald Trump's administration finishes reviewing the current regulatory approach.