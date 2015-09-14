Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog says Google violates competition law

MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russia's anti-monopoly agency
said on Monday it had found Google in violation of the
country's competition laws.
The agency said Google could face penalties of between one
and 15 percent of its 2014 revenue in Russia.
Shares in Yandex , a Google competitor in
Russia as the country's biggest search site, rose 9 percent on
the news on Monday afternoon.
Google Russia was not immediately available for comment.
Yandex, which filed a complaint against Google with the
anti-monopoly service in February, declined immediate comment.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Anastasia Teterevleva,
Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by
Mark Potter)