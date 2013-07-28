Russian web search firm Yandex's co-founder dies

BRIEF-Newell Brands announces agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business
* Newell Brands announces definitive agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business
MOSCOW, July 28 The co-founder and chief technology officer of Russia's market-leading internet search engine company Yandex has died after treatment for cancer, the Nasdaq-listed company said on Sunday.
Ilya Segalovich, aged 48, founded Yandex in 1997 with Arkady Volozh, the company's chief executive officer.
He passed away on Saturday after falling into a coma and being taken off of life support by doctors, Volozh said in a statement on the company's blog.
The duo coined the name "Yandex" - with "Ya" standing for the Russian equivalent to English pronoun "I" and the full name originally stood for "Yet Another iNDEX" but today is synonymous with internet search in Russian-speaking countries.
Yandex raised $1.4 billion in an oversubscribed initial public offering in New York in 2011 and it currently has a market value of $10 billion.
The company had a 61.7 percent share of the Russian search market in the second quarter, ahead of Google and Russian rival Mail.Ru Group, it said on Thursday.
* Newell Brands announces definitive agreement to sell fire starter and fire log business
LONDON/BOSTON, April 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.
April 10 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc , a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion.