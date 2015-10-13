版本:
Russia's Yandex teams up with Microsoft for Windows 10

MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's biggest search engine Yandex said on Tuesday Microsoft would offer it as the default homepage and search tool for Internet browsers across its Windows 10 platform in Russia and several other countries.

The companies have signed a strategic cooperation agreement, under which users in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine will be offered Yandex when upgrading to Windows 10, Yandex said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)

