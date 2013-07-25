Russia's Yandex raises 2013 revenue growth guidance

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
MOSCOW, July 25 Yandex, Russia's most popular search engine, said on Thursday it raised its full-year 2013 revenue growth guidance to 34-38 percent from 30-35 percent expected earlier.
It raised the forecast after second-quarter revenue grew 35 percent to 9.2 billion roubles ($284 million), the company said in a statement announcing financial results.
Yandex, which in Russia is ahead of the world's top search engine Google by market share, also said that net profit rose by 47 percent to 2.9 billion roubles, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation increased by 40 percent to 4.3 billion roubles.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.