Russia's Yandex raises 2013 revenue growth guidance

MOSCOW, July 25 Yandex, Russia's most popular search engine, said on Thursday it raised its full-year 2013 revenue growth guidance to 34-38 percent from 30-35 percent expected earlier.

It raised the forecast after second-quarter revenue grew 35 percent to 9.2 billion roubles ($284 million), the company said in a statement announcing financial results.

Yandex, which in Russia is ahead of the world's top search engine Google by market share, also said that net profit rose by 47 percent to 2.9 billion roubles, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation increased by 40 percent to 4.3 billion roubles.