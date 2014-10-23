版本:
Russia's Yandex brightens 2014 revenue outlook

MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia's biggest search engine Yandex said on Thursday it expected revenues to rise by 27 to 30 percent this year, compared to its previous forecast for 25-30 percent growth.

The company's third-quarter revenues increased 28 percent, year-on-year, to 13.1 billion roubles ($314.5 million), it said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 41.6545 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
