UPDATE 1-Yandex raises revenue forecast, talks up dividend prospect

(Adds management comments on market share gains and dividends,
share price, details)
MOSCOW, April 27 Russia's largest internet group
Yandex on Thursday raised its sales outlook for the
year after settling a dispute with Google over product
distribution on the U.S. company's Android operating system.
Google announced a deal with Yandex and Russia's competition
watchdog on April 17, pledging to stop requiring manufacturers
of Android-based devices to pre-install its search engine and
other applications.
Yandex expects the settlement to "open the door to market
share gains on mobile (devices) in 2017 and beyond," Chief
Executive Arkady Volozh said in a statement.
Yandex is the largest internet search engine in Russia, but
has struggled to increase its share of this market on mobile
devices, most of which use Android.
The company's overall share of the Russian search market,
including mobile, was flat quarter on quarter at 55.4 percent
but down from 57.6 percent a year earlier.
Yandex said on a conference call on Thursday that the
Android case settlement's impact on the company's market share
would be skewed to the second half of the year.
The company now expects 2017 revenue growth of between 17
and 20 percent, having predicted in February a rise of 16-19
percent. First-quarter revenue jumped 25 percent.
The company also said its cash pile stood at 61.4 billion
roubles ($1.08 billion) as of March 31.
Yandex said in February it did not rule out that its board
of directors could discuss the possibility of a maiden dividend
payout at one of its meetings this year.
"Clearly we do see an increasing confidence about the
overall economic backdrop," Greg Abovsky, Yandex chief financial
officer, told a conference call when asked about the prospect of
a dividend payout.
"We do believe that we are in a better position, we have a
strong balance sheet and we've just hedged out two years worth
of office lease expense so I think the board will feel more
confident about making a cash distribution decision now than it
has before," Abovsky said.
The company increased adjusted earnings before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 19 percent
in the first quarter to 6.9 billion roubles on 20.7 billion
roubles of sales.
Net income was down 23 percent to 0.8 billion roubles due to
a 2.2 billion rouble foreign exchange loss, while adjusted net
income rose 18 percent to 3.7 billion roubles.
It said online advertising revenues grew 23 percent, adding
that its online taxi booking service was a major growth driver
with sales up 75 percent.
Nasdaq-listed shares in Yandex were up 5.8 percent in early
trade on Thursday at $26.30.
($1 = 57.0386 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jane Merriman and
Toby Davis)