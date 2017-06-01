Russia's Yandex to close offices in Ukraine's Odessa and Kiev -RIA

MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's top search site Yandex
has decided to close its offices in the Ukrainian
cities of Kiev and Odessa, RIA news agency cited the company as
saying on Thursday.
RIA said the company would offer its workers in Ukraine
postings in other countries. Yandex was not immediately
available for comment.
The decision was announced after Ukraine's State Security
Service raided Yandex's Kiev and Odessa offices on Monday,
accusing the company of illegally collecting Ukrainian users'
data and sending it to Russian security agencies.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)