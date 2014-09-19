版本:
Russian businessman freed from house arrest - Interfax

MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov was freed from house arrest on Friday, Interfax news agency quoted a source in his Sistema telecoms-to-oil conglomerate as saying.

Reuters is checking the report. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Thomas Grove)
