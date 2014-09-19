UPDATE 2-Russian businessman freed from house arrest, his company says

(Adds detail, background)
By Anastasia Teterevleva
MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian billionaire Vladimir
Yevtushenkov was freed from house arrest on Friday, a company
spokeswoman said, but the tycoon will have to stay in Russia to
face money laundering charges over a deal to acquire a regional
oil company.
There were conflicting reports in Russian media over whether
the head of the Sistema telecoms-to-oil conglomerate
had seen a change in the conditions of his pre-trial detention,
which some in Russia's business elite said were too harsh.
The investigative committee, which charged Yevtushenkov, 65,
in connection with a deal to acquire an almost 80 percent stake
in oil producer Bashneft five years ago, was quoted as
saying by Interfax news agency he was still under house arrest.
Other media said he was now allowed to use his phone.
"He has been freed from arrest," the spokeswoman said,
declining to give further details. She said the company would
most likely issue a statement on Monday.
The conditions of Yevtushenkov's detention, which some
investors feared was a return to state intervention in the
economy, were criticised by many in Russia's business elite, who
said they were excessive for a man unlikely to flee after
cooperating with the investigation since earlier this year.
Sistema was cited as saying on state TV that Yevtushenkov's
form of pre-trial detention had been changed to only prevent him
from leaving the country.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, attending a business forum
in Russia's southern city of Sochi, was reported as saying that
punishment for entrepreneurs could be changed to multiple fines
in place of criminal prosecution.
The idea, unlikely to pass into law, appeared an attempt to
calm critics, including Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who
said Yevtushenkov's treatment would lead to more capital fleeing
Russia.
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov distanced
the Kremlin from the case saying Putin had heard the news of
Yevtushenkov's possible removal from house arrest from the
media.
"An investigation is ongoing. It should be carried out
fully. Correspondingly, no one should be considered guilty
before it is proven in court," Russian Internet news outlet
Dozhd quoted him as saying.
Russian stocks received short-lived relief after the news
that Yevtushenkov had been freed from house arrest pending
trial, with shares in Sistema spiking before settling
5 percent higher on the day at the close of trading.
The head of the Russian Federation of Industrialists and
Entrepreneurs (RSPP), a big business group that controls two
thirds of the Russian economy, said it had sent a letter to
Putin criticising Yevtushenkov's house arrest.
"We're not trying to prove to the president or to social
opinion that Vladimir Yevtushenkov is an angel, guilty or not,
we believe the form of pre-trial detention is too harsh," union
head Alexander Shokhin told Russian state TV.
Vladimir Markin, a spokesman for Russia's Investigative
Committee, an agency which answers to Putin, was quoted as
saying by Interfax that the conditions of the businessman's
arrest and the charges had not changed.
Sistema has denied the charges, saying the acquisition of
assets in the Bashneft was legal and transparent.
(Writing by Elizabeth Piper and Thomas Grove; Editing by Mark
Potter)