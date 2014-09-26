版本:
Russian court seizes Sistema shares in Bashneft

MOSCOW, Sept 26 A Russian court has seized shares in oil company Bashneft that are owned by Sistema, a conglomerate controlled by wealthy businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, on the request of the prosecutor general's office over alleged violations in the oil firm's sale.

"The Moscow arbitration court has granted the request by the Russian prosecutor general's office, interim measures have been taken and Bashneft shares owned by Sistema and Sistema-Invest have been seized," the prosecutor general's office said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Timothy Heritage)
