Russia blames technical error for brief YouTube blacklisting

| MOSCOW
MOSCOW Nov 21 Russian officials offered
assurances they were not seeking to block access to YouTube on
Wednesday, saying a technical error caused the popular
video-sharing website to appear briefly on a register of sites
containing banned content.
For about an hour, YouTube was listed on the newly-created
register, which the government says is needed to fight child
pornography but critics of President Vladimir Putin fear may be
used to censor the Internet and stifle dissent.
YouTube was subsequently removed from the register,
maintained by Russia's communications watchdog agency,
Roskomnadzor, which said there was no plan to block access to
the site.
"An unfortunate technical mistake occurred," Roskomnadzor
spokesman Vladimir Pikov said. "We work closely with them
(YouTube). Basically, we see no reason now to apply towards its
owners any preventive measures."
Russia's consumer protection rights watchdog,
Rospotrebnadzor, said YouTube took down several videos earlier
this week as requested by officials under the new law tightening
Internet controls that took effect on Nov. 1.
The blacklist includes websites containing pornographic
images of children, instructions on how to make, use and where
to get drugs, as well as others describing suicide methods.
Under the legislation, websites have three days to remove
content considered harmful or illegal by Russian authorities
before they can be blocked.
YouTube is owned by U.S.-based Google Inc..
A spokeswoman for Google in Russia, Alla Zabrovskaya, said
all requests from the authorities are handled by the company's
global headquarters in the United States.
Anti-Putin activists, who have used the Internet to organise
demonstrations, say the law is part of a crackdown on dissent
orchestrated by the Kremlin since Putin, a former KGB spy,
returned to presidency in May.
After a stint as prime minister, Putin was elected to a
third presidential term in March after a series of opposition
protests that were the biggest of his 13-year rule.